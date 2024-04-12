Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $179.79. 114,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

