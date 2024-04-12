Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. 347,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,276. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

