Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.