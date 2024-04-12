Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Shares Down 0.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 42,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 29,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

