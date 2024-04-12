Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Value Line stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.