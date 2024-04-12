Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

