Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $237.94 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

