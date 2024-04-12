Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,156,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 3,273,928 shares.The stock last traded at $57.59 and had previously closed at $57.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

