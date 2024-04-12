Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,156,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 3,273,928 shares.The stock last traded at $57.59 and had previously closed at $57.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
