Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

