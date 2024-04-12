Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 362.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. 4,888,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

