Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.65. 30,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

