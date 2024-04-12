Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

