Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTV opened at $158.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

