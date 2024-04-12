Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

