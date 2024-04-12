Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.