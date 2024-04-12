Verge One Day Volume Reaches $26.96 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $146.41 million and approximately $26.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,852.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.79 or 0.00856414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00137628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00047483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00189291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00042533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00129573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

