Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

VZ stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

