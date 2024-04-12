VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 52,172.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

UEVM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,244,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1,187.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,316 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

