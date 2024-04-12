VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

QQQN stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

