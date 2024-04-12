VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1597 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CDC opened at $57.78 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $872.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,155.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.