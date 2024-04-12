VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the third quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

See Also

