Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 842,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDAHF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Vinda International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

