Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 842,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vinda International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDAHF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Vinda International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.
About Vinda International
