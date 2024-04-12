Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

VOYA opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

