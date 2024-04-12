Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

