Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

