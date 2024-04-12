W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

WRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 177,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

