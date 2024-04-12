Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

DIS stock opened at $117.15 on Monday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.