Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $73.02 million and $3.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00065235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,860,329 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

