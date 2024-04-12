Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $167.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

