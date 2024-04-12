Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $211.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.85.

Get Waste Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $205.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,034.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.