Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.17. 1,918,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

