Wealth Effects LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,118,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,948,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

