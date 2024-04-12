Wealth Effects LLC Buys Shares of 3,258 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 645,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.