Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
VXUS stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $59.01. 1,420,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,319. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
