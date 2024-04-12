Wealth Effects LLC Invests $229,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $624.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

