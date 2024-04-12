Wealth Effects LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $243.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,706. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.81.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.