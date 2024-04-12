Wealth Effects LLC Sells 21 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.31. 135,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,272. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.