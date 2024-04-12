Wealth Effects LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,176,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 246,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.