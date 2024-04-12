Wealth Effects LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.88. 60,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.