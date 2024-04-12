Wealth Effects LLC Takes $240,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $19.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,488.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,601.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,518.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

