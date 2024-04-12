Wealth Effects LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $78.94. 48,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,411. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

