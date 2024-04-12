Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $134.27. 157,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

