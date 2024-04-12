Wealth Effects LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376,653 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 175,078 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,271 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,170,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,744,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 326,115 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 94,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,820. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

