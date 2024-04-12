Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.08.

AAPL stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.15. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

