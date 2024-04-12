Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $164.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

