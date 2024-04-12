Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.76.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 893,342 shares of company stock worth $54,059,697. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
