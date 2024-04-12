West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$140.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.2 %

WFG stock opened at C$111.76 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$88.61 and a twelve month high of C$121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.86.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.9573935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.34%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

