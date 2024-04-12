West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $387.50 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.42 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

