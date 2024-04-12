Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WABC opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,792.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

