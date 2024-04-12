Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Sells $33,225.00 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $437,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

